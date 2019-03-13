Poll-er opposites for candidates preferences

NUMBERS: Opposite approaches from Labor candidate Trent Gilbert and Nationals sitting member Chris Gulaptis on their how-to-vote cards.

CANDIDATES for the upcoming state election for Clarence have taken differing approaches for their how-to-vote material.

Only one of the candidates, Labor's Trent Gilbert is instructing voters to number all six boxes, and putting sitting member Chris Gulaptis last.

Chris Gulaptis joins Debrah Novak, Thomas Kotis and Steve Cansdell who are all instructing voters to just vote 1 for themselves.

Greens candidate Greg Clancy's instructions show to vote 1 for himself, followed by 2 Debrah Novak, and 3 Trent Gilbert.

Mr Cansdell's card also contains a disclaimer that if voters wish to number all the boxes, to put Mr Gulaptis last.

The NSW Electoral Commission has opened early voting for the NSW State election on Monday. Voters who are eligible can vote in person at an early voting centre, apply to use iVote (internet and telephone voting) or apply for a postal vote. Registered postal voters will soon receive their ballot papers.

"Voters who are unable to vote on election day for a number of reasons may be eligible to vote early," NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt said.

"Applications for postal voting and iVote are currently open. It's important that people plan their vote so they don't forget.

"If they are unable to vote on the day, they should check their eligibility criteria for early voting options at elections.nsw.gov.au."

* NOTE - the print version of this story originally said that Mr Clancy's third preference was for Steve Cansdell, not Trent Gilbert. The Daily Examiner apologises for the error.