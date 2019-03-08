Candidate's nail their colours to the mast

GAME ON: Election campaign in full swing as candidate's put forward their platforms.

CHRIS GULAPTIS - NATIONALS

What have you done for the Clarence Valley?

Myself and the Government have delivered big infrastructure projects including upgrades to the Pacific Highway, the Grafton bridge, Sportsman's Creek bridge and the new Grafton jail. We have committed to investing $263million in the Grafton Base Hospital and $6.7million into the Calypso Caravan Park.

What is your vision for the future?

I think the investment in the area has meant we have come into our own and the highway will bring us us closer to southeast Queensland. There will be an influx of businesses and people to the Clarence due to the cheap land, willing workforce and great lifestyle.

What is your strategy to grow the community and industry?

The mix of public and private investment has set us up to be a commercially attractive place.

Our neighbours to the north and south rely more on tourism but we will be a commercial working town, attracting people because we have more than one string to our bow.

What is your plan for decentralisation and regionalisation?

The Government doesn't create jobs, we put the settings in place to attract business and that's exactly what we are doing with the infrastructure investment at the moment.

The jail will bring jobs and businesses to support the community of 2000 people.

DR GREG CLANCY - THE GREENS

What have you done for the Clarence Valley?

I have been an active part of the community for over 40 years, protecting the environment and river system. I have been a member of many environmental groups and have fought with others to prevent a polluting pulp mill being built on the Clarence River. I have been a councillor on Clarence Valley Council since September 2016.

What is your vision for the future?

My vision is of a healthy community living in harmony with the natural environment. This can only be achieved if we accept that rampant development is destroying the natural character of the Valley and that we have to live within the boundaries of a sustainable community.

What is your strategy to grow the community and industry?

The economy is a subset of the environment. The area is suited to a plethora of small businesses and eco-tourism as well as renewable energy, which can employ large numbers of people and support the economy.

What is your plan for decentralisation and regionalisation?

Bigger is not always better and if we decentralise large industries and bring too many people to the area we will be throwing the baby out with the bath water. We need to better support our existing industries and residents.

STEVE CANSDELL - SHOOTERS, FISHERS AND FARMERS

What have you done for the Clarence Valley?

In 37 years in the Clarence Valley I have had involvement in the boxing club and worked with plenty of kids from the streets and gave them direction and pride in themselves. I was involved in the local government for 10 years and then in state parliament for eight and a half years.

What is your vision for the future?

My vision is jobs, jobs and jobs. If we give our youth jobs we take away many of the mental health and homelessness problems in the area.

There is a strong chance of a hung parliament and I intend to use that power sparingly and honestly to ensure every promise in this area will be fulfilled.

What is your strategy to grow the community and industry?

The jail will bring not just 2000 inmates but families who need to be with their loved ones. Where is the public housing? We need to invest in public housing not just to fill the void that we already have but to prepare for what will come.

We need stronger mental health services, they are struggling now and we need to make them stronger.

DEBRAH NOVAK - INDEPENDENT

What have you done for the Clarence Valley?

I was part of the formation of the Clarence Valley Food Inc and I successfully lobbied on behalf of the Justice for Norma campaign which saw two men convicted for murder. I was part of the Clarence Valley mental health steering committee that successfully lobbied to get funding for services here in the Clarence Valley. I have been a member of Clarence Valley Council since 2016.

What is your vision for the future?

My vision for the Clarence Valley is for us to embrace our cultural heritage, be inclusive of our diversity, have sustainable economic and employment growth and look after and protect our natural wonders from country to the sea.

What is your strategy to grow the community and industry?

The justice, mental health, aged care, agri-food and tourism economies are the top five economic drivers. For the community to prosper there needs to be career and education pathways and skills based training aligned with these specific industries.

What is your plan for decentralisation and regionalisation?

The only chance of relocation of government jobs is if they are aligned with our major economic drivers. The beauty of a strong independent are that they can move quickly and adapt and be flexible and do what is in the best interest for their community always.

TRENT GILBERT - AUSTRALIAN LABOR PARTY

What have you done for the Clarence Valley?

I live in Casino but work in Grafton. My time in the Clarence Valley has essentially been my time in political advocacy. In the 2015 campaign I was able to have an influence with the anti-Coal Seam Gas movement and the announcement of the Grafton bridge came as we were putting pressure on the local member.

What is your vision for the future?

I think youth unemployment needs a lot of attention and I would like to see that when infrastructure projects are undertaken that it is local suppliers, contractors and workers that are sourced first.

We are also interested in giving all primary school kids an opportunity to learn a second language.

What is your strategy to grow the community and industry?

We need to help local companies tender for big local projects and I would be interested in helping them do that if it's going to create more jobs.

We also need to consider the effects of the highway moving from Grafton and consult the community.

What is your plan for decentralisation and regionalisation?

When it comes to decentralisation, some work and some don't but there is value in hubs for departmental workers who work regionally and I'm keen to look at that.

We need to consult widely with the community.