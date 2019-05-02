Candidates talk trust in electorate

The ALP candidate for Page Patrick Deegan and Greens candidate Daniel Reid believe trust has been eroded between politicians and the electorate.

Tim Howard

TRUST needs to be re-established between the political class and the community, according to a number of election candidates in Page.

While the candidates differed on the extent to which trust had broken down, most acknowledged there was an issue, with Nationals candidate Kevin Hogan explaining it concerned more than just the political class.

"Mistrust has been built up across all institutions - legal, political, churches and dare I say media over time. That is why I operate by saying what I believe and I do what I say.”

However, Labor candidate Patrick Deegan painted a bleaker picture, saying trust and respect of politicians "was probably at an all-time low”, which was why Labor campaigned for the creation of a national integrity commission.

"Part of restoring integrity and transparency in government is to show we have zero tolerance for corruption and as part of that response put in place legislation to establish a national integrity commission,” he said.

The creation of a national integrity commission was something all major parties had committed to and Greens candidate Dan Reid said if they failed to adequately fund and give such a commission appropriate powers it would be business as usual.

"Without this commission against corruption we will see politicians of all different stripes continue to ignore their constituents in favour of the people who are lining their pockets either directly or indirectly,” he said.

Mr Reid said the struggle many people had to go through day to day went some way to explaining why there was such discord in the community.

"If people who are very privileged who are in parliament had taken a moment to make sure that these people had more access to basic services, I think that would instil that trust again,” he said.

"When your biggest concern is putting fuel in the car, getting the kids to school and working an eight-hour shift, where is the time to think about politics and to think about our affect on the planet?”

Independent candidate Fiona Leviny said like many people in the Page electorate, she had concerns about political donations and said there should be stricter controls on how campaign funds were managed.

"Political donations should be stopped, including from unions,” she said.

"It is creating such unconscious biases - I have seen it behind the scenes.”

Mr Reid echoed this sentiment and said he wanted to see clearer rules on how lobbyists, particularly ex-politicians, were able to operate within the political system.

"The rules need to be a lot stricter to begin with and those rules can be informed by a good independent commission against corruption,” he said.