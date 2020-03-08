Candyman job ad for live-in girlfriends slammed

Travers ‘The Candyman’ Beynon has placed an ad online for live-in girlfriends

A JOB ad calling for live-in girlfriends for playboy Gold Coast businessman Travers 'The Candyman' Beynon has been slammed on International Women's Day as 'outrageous'.

Gold Coast MP Meaghan Scanlon has let fly at the ad which stipulates that applicants must be and stay attractive, live with the married tobacco tycoon's other girlfriends and be willing to help out around his 'Candy Shop Mansion'.

"I almost have no words," said Ms Scanlon, the assistant minister for tourism.

"It's outrageous to say that in the 21st century, women should be purchased and treated as property.

"What sort of message does this send young girls, particularly on International Women's Day?"

A spokesman for Opposition leader Deb Frecklington blasted the ad as 'distasteful' but declined to comment further 'because we don't want to give this joker any more publicity'.

Australia's self-styled answer to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner used his website to call for applications for new girlfriends, which are typically shown on social media cavorting in bikinis and lingerie around his riverfront mansion at Helensvale.

"Being the girlfriend of Mr Beynon, aka The Candyman, not only must you be attractive to be considered … but you must be fun, bubbly, outgoing, spontaneous, adventurous and respectful to everyone," the ad says.

"Travers promotes a strong family unit in the house (drama is not welcome at any time)."

The mansion has 15 bedrooms.

The chosen women will 'naturally become accustomed to the finer things in life such as designer clothing and accessories, 5-star travel around the world, expensive cars and jewellery, fine dining and exclusive private parties', the job ad spruiks.

"It is very important to maintain your presentation: this will include keeping your nails manicured, your hair styled, maintain a tan, having makeup done to a high standard, stylish clothing, eating well and keeping fit which will all be taken care of by Mr Beynon … an additional amount of $100 to $500 per week spending money will be given to you," it says.

Travers Beynon has become known for his extravagant parties at the mansion.

"Being an important businessman Mr Beynon is invited to large social events regularly which you will attend with him. On these occasions or being in public it is an expectation on your behalf to look your best.

"Travers spent 10 years in the fashion world and has the experience and a unique way of styling to help you reach your full potential.

"The nightly sleeping arrangements consist of the master bedroom which has three adjoined kingsize beds which Travers shares with the girlfriends every night."

Applicants must be “attractive”.

Mr Beynon's girlfriends have to be '100% confidential, totally loyal, extremely trustworthy, looking for a genuine relationship, willing to help out around the mansion and be happy to move into the mansion full-time', according to the ad.

The ad goes on to say that becoming one of Mr Beynon's girlfriends ''is not much different than a new courtship between any other two people'.

"After submitting the application, Travers will make initial contact via Instagram," it says.

"If there is a mutual connection/attraction, Travers will invite you for a weekend, a week or even a month (depending whether you reside in Australia or overseas).

"All travel, flights and transfers will be paid for. Based on how you unite with Travers and the other girls during your visit will determine if you are to be invited back on a long-term basis to further develop the relationship. (Nisha, the longest-live-in girlfriend, came for a weekend and then moved in the following Friday and has lived at the mansion ever since, four-and-a-half years)."

Travers Beynon, AKA The Candyman, at his Hope Island home. Picture Glenn Hampson

Posting a similar ad for girlfriends two years ago, Mr Beynon told media that 'the attack on women's freedom has given birth to the Candyshop Mansion and the rise of the Candyman'.

Ms Scanlon called on Mr Beynon to reconsider his advertising 'and show more respect to women'.

"I am surprised to still see this sort of attitude from men in this day and age - I thought we'd moved forward more than clearly we have," she said.

Mr Beynon, who turned 48 on Friday, shares the waterfront Candy Shop Mansion with wife Taesha, 28, and various live-in girlfriends including 24-year-old Nisha Downes.

The home boasts 15 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, a 'gold class' cinema, sprawling pool with grotto, ballroom, steam room, solarium and gym.

CANDYMAN'S GIRLFRIEND MUST BE:

- Attractive

- Fun

- Bubbly

- Out-going

- 100 % confidential

- Totally loyal

- Extremely trustworthy

- Looking for a genuine relationship

- Willing to help out around the mansion

- Happy to move into the mansion full-time

- Spontaneous

- Adventurous

- Respectful to everyone.

PERKS

- Hair and beauty needs paid for

- "Spending money" of $100 to $500 a week

- Tiffany & Co. diamond key necklace

- Designer clothing and accessories

- Five-star travel around the world

- Expensive cars and jewellery

- Fine dining

- Exclusive private parties

DEAL BREAKERS

- Being in any current relationship

- Relationships with anyone else whilst living at the mansion

CANDY SHOP MANSION

- 15 Bedrooms

- 18 Bathrooms

- Gold Class Cinema

- Large pool with Grotto

- Spa

- Fire Pit

- Steam Room

- Solarium

- Fully Equipped Gym

- Ballroom

- 4 Kitchens