Candyman sues neighbour for defamation over emails

GOLD Coast tobacco tycoon Travers "The Candyman" Beynon has slapped a neighbour with a defamation lawsuit claiming he was falsely called an "ignorant a**hole" and "weak as piss".

Documents filed in the Southport District Court this month revealed The Candyman is seeking $30,000 from James Blackledge, a resident within the River Cove Community Title Scheme.

The Glitter Strip businessman alleges Mr Blackledge, who was previously secretary of the scheme, damaged his reputation and caused him hurt and embarrassment through a series of emails to other residents.

Travers 'Candyman' Beynon arriving at Love Nightlife nightclub in Broadbeach.

He claims Mr Blackledge wrote "weak as piss x travers" in an email to various residents when discussing a good behaviour complaint by Freechoice Australia in November 2017.

The colourful Helensvale identity, who is known for his wild house parties, claims it was defamatory as it suggested he was an "extremely weak person" a "coward" and "worthy of ridicule".

Mr Beynon claims Mr Blackledge, who his company has sued before, doesn't like him.

He also refers to two emails from November 2018 in the claim, in which Mr Blackledge wrote about "damages" following an "event/debacle".

Mr Beynon alleges Mr Blackledge wrote to the committee and a resident: "It does not surprise me that the ignorant asshole did not even call to apologize (sic) for the damage/traffic congestion & angst he has cause to the estate all the more ammo for legal challenge."

Travers 'Candyman' Beynon has slapped a neighbour with a defamation lawsuit.

He claims the emails were sent with "malice" and accused Mr Blackledge of having published

"other defamatory statements".

He alleges the two emails were defamatory as it conveyed he was "uneducated and unsophisticated", "an objectionable and unpleasant person", "an undignified and despised person" and others.

He also claims it suggested he was to blame for causing damage to the scheme and for causing angst.

Travers 'Candyman' Beynon.

The particulars of the allegations would be provided once Mr Blackledge has "provided full and frank disclosure of his email and telephone records", according to the claim.

Last year, Mr Blackledge was one of four named in a District Court lawsuit by Travers Developments against the body corporate committee at the luxury riverfront estate.

At the time it was alleged the members "deliberately targeted" Mr Beynon "so as to impact upon the plaintiff's use and enjoyment of its property, including the holding of its annual pre-Christmas party". That was denied. The matter is still before the courts, although action against one defendant has been discontinued.

In the fresh legal battle, Mr Beynon now wants $30,000 in damages and an injunction to stop Mr Blackledge from sending "similar" words. Mr Blackledge has not filed a defence.

Mr Beynon declined to comment.

Earlier this year, The Candyman made headlines when he posted a controversial ad calling for live-in girlfriends at his property.

Originally published as Candyman sues neighbour for defamation over emails