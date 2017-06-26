Cane crush begins with growers confident of prices

The Harwood Mill seen from the Clarence River.

THE FRUIT of a successful 2016 sugarcane growing season is about to be tested as growers and millers across Northern NSW begin the annual crushing season.

Potential for a good crop and strong pricing has given canegrowers and investors confidence, according to an industry leader, despite some problems with wet weather earlier in the year.

"A positive weather outlook and sustained strong pricing continues to boost the confidence of cane growers and cane-land investors across the region,” said the chairman of NSW Cane Growers, Ross Farlow.

Mr Farlow said 1.9m tonnes of sugar cane is forecast to be harvested in NSW over the next six months.

More than half a million of these tonnes will come from the Condong area which was heavily affected by flooding earlier in the year.

The Chief Executive Officer of Sunshine Sugar Chris Connors said Tweed growers and the Condong sugar mill have been working hard to recover from the flood earlier this year and will be ready for a June start.

"While we expect the harvesting side of our operation to be a significant challenge due to the amount of debris lodged in crops, our growers and staff are focused on moving forward and getting the job done.”

Areas around the Broadwater and Harwood Mills have also experienced significant rainfalls over the past couple of months which may see some wet harvesting conditions in the early weeks of the crush.

The three New South Wales sugar mills - Condong, Broadwater and Harwood - will all commence crushing this week and are expected to be in full production until mid to late November.