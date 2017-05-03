SWEET SUCCESS: Cane in Maclean anything but plain

AT THIS year's show, the cane in Maclean has been anything but plain.

The cane pavilion has been lined with entries of one and two-year-old cane stalks being exhibited by growers from throughout the Clarence Valley.

Of all the entries received this year, local cane industry identity Mr Milton Lewis has taken out both Champion 1 Year Old and Champion Exhibit with his stand of Empire cane stalks.

"The quality of cane exhibited here is a credit not only to the growers, but also to the broader community that supports this important local industry," one of this year's judges Jim Sneesby remarked.

"All of the growers who have exhibited have made a tremendous effort and this year's winning entrant is a remarkable stand of cane, particularly given that it has been hand-cut from a crop that was harvested last August.

"The alluvial soils on the Clarence floodplain are clearly highly productive, especially when managed with the care and respect of professional landowners like Milton Lewis."

Mr Sneesby is a director on the NSW Sugar Milling Co-operative Board and a highly regarded cane grower from the Richmond Valley.