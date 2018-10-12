Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Simon Mattsson is concerned about rising power prices.
Simon Mattsson is concerned about rising power prices. Mitchell Bazley
Business

Cane farmers fighting rising power costs

Mitchell Bazley
by
12th Oct 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POWER prices are causing a world of trouble for cane growers across the country who believe it is now time for a serious energy legislative overhaul.

Marian mixed farmer Simon Mattsson, of Central Queensland Soil Health Systems, said that Australia's energy crisis was a concern for everyone in the Sugarcane industry.

"I'm basically working for nothing at the moment. All my wages are being put towards the power bill, the price of power has done nothing but rise and it's showing no signs of stopping," Mr Mattsson said.

Mr Mattson grows 10 species variants on his property including Sunflowers as well as several Brassicas and many cane farmers want to switch towards renewables.

"We need much more support for renewable energy such as solar, we've already seen solar farms popping up on cane farms right across the country, it's the future for electricity generation in this country."

cane farmers power costs
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Vicki's 'gift of life' a medical first

    premium_icon Vicki's 'gift of life' a medical first

    News "Knowing their organs are helping somebody else, it makes grieving a little easier.”

    • 12th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
    Units approved despite height breach

    premium_icon Units approved despite height breach

    Council News Plans to revamp the Convent Hotel property

    • 12th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
    It's all about pink

    It's all about pink

    News Tea on the Terrace for cancer research fund

    • 12th Oct 2018 7:02 AM
    The space to clear your head now open

    The space to clear your head now open

    Health Help arrives in the Lower Clarence

    • 12th Oct 2018 7:00 AM

    Local Partners