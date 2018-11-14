Cane farmers recognised for their environmental efforts

TWO Mackay cane farmers who have been recognised for their efforts in innovation and sustainability are among this year's Reef Champion Awards finalists.

Organised by the Queensland Farmers Federation's Reef Alliance partnership, the awards honour farmers who are working to reduce their off-farm impact on the Great Barrier Reef.

Gerrard and Philip Deguara are in the running because of their contribution to environmental sustainability.

Gerrard Deguara, who operates a 600ha cane farm near North Eton, is one of three finalists in the Prince of Wales Environmental Leadership - Reef Sustainability Award.

He has prioritised soil health to ensure a higher quality production of sugarcane.

"I suppose we moved to green harvesting and then we began to maintain legume fallows; we shifted to more of a systems approach in terms of how we operate our business and in turn we have a better quality product," Gerrard said.

Better soil health has been emerging as a crucial topic for cane growers in the region and Gerrard said rotational cropping was the direction the industry needed to take.

"Monoculture leads to struggles with soil health because you don't get enough minerals throughout the soil. We try to maintain cane trash wherever we can as well," he said.

"We use mill mud to maintain the phosphorus in the soil, which leads to better overall production, and we also use mill ash from time to time".

Philip Deguara, who runs a 295ha cane farm near his cousin Gerrard, has been nominated for the Reef Pesticides Champion Award after his work with the Sandy Creek water monitoring project.

"We've been testing the water quality out of Sandy Creek for the last three years and trying to work out ways to reduce the amount of pesticides running into the creek system," said Philip, who has been working on the project since 2016.

"The project is part of a collaboration with the Department of Science and Innovation, where we started to sample the sub-catchments that run into Sandy Creek and we identified how we can improve the water entering (it).

"We did see a reduction of certain pesticides entering Sandy Creek within our first year, there is plenty of work left but we are starting to make a different to the environment," he said.

The Reef Champion Awards will be presented at a ceremony in Yeppoon on November 21.