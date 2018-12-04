Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire damage to a cane farm in Finch Hatton.
Fire damage to a cane farm in Finch Hatton. Emma Murray
News

Cane growers count the cost of fire

by Nicky Moffat
4th Dec 2018 11:33 AM | Updated: 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN estimated 800 hectares of sugarcane crops have been burned in the Pioneer Valley and Blue Mountain areas near Mackay and at Carmila near Sarina, Canegrowers CEO Dan Galligan said.

"There are some individual growers in that tally with very heavy losses and tragically we know of one Canegrowers member who has lost his home and sheds along with his crop," he said.

"There are also growers who have lost valuable equipment and sheds and face a long road of clean up and recovery and Canegrowers will support them as best as we can."

Canegrowers Mackay Chairman Kevin Borg encouraged growers in the region affected by fire to get in touch if they need help.

His organisation provides insurance to members for this kind of natural disaster, and many members had already been in touch, he said.

"It's going to be a loss for the area," he said.

"You don't grow cane to have it burnt.

"At this time of the year, most growers have got all their inputs in there -it's been fertilised, irrigated, it's probably been sprayed for weed and well on the way to growing out into a harvestable crop for 2019."

canegrowers mackay canegrowers queensland
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #23-26

    premium_icon Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #23-26

    News A YOUTH events organiser, prolific writer, gallery director and university visionary fill the next four spots in the countdown of our most influential people.

    Auxiliary's plight for new ultrasound machine

    premium_icon Auxiliary's plight for new ultrasound machine

    News Medical technology a major step ahead for Maclean District Hospital

    One dead after tent fire at camping grounds

    premium_icon One dead after tent fire at camping grounds

    News A PERSON has died after fire engulfed their tent this morning.

    Deputy premier sets date for Iluka ambulance meeting

    premium_icon Deputy premier sets date for Iluka ambulance meeting

    Politics Keeps promise made at ambulance meeting to return

    Local Partners