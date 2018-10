QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to a rural incident on Glenella Richmond Road yesterday afternoon.

A QFES spokeswoman said fire crews arrived on scene where a cane harvester had caught alight at about 5.10pm.

She said it appeared the fire was caused by a "mechanical fault".

QFES worked to extinguish the fire quickly yesterday afternoon before the crew left the site.

The spokeswoman said nobody was injured during the fire.