Cane toaders bring up the ton at Ilarwill

Exactly one hundred cane toads were removed from Ilarwill last Friday night when Clarence Valley Conservation in Action (CVCIA) Landcare volunteers managed to avoid a series of storms and joined forces with local residents to assist in control of the pests incursion onto Woodford Island.

The inaugural round up in and around the Ilarwill village provided valuable intelligence to help the CVCIA volunteers zero in on the hotspots to ensure more efficient and successful future control effort.

Collection focussed on the Lawrence Rd houses, the houses in Clarence St near the oval and in the main Ilarwill village itself and the results from all three areas, along with hearing some calls from male toads, provided quite telling data in only two hours as to where the toads are most likely breeding and spreading out from.

The Lawrence Road properties yielded the biggest number of toads with 57 individuals (comprised of 54 immature toads), the main village gave up 41 toads with adult toads making up nearly two-thirds of that sub-total, whilst the Clarence St properties only scored two sub-adult toads.

Calls from several male toads were heard along an open flood drain in relatively close proximity to the Lawrence Rd houses, however without good knowledge of the terrain and limited time it was decided not to seek out those toads on the night and their probable breeding habitat will be up for closer examination in the near future.

The effort to control this recently detected toad outbreak has been benefitted by collections by residents of the village, with some residents along Lawrence Rd reporting that they have collected several dozen toads in recent months to remove this pest that poses a threat to the health of their pets.

Friday night cane toading tackles more familiar ground this Friday the 28th when CVCIA Landcare hosts a toad round up at Yamba Golf Course with interested persons most welcome to attend by meeting in the southern car park near the Yamba Museum at 7.45pm and toaders are asked to wear sturdy shoes, bring a bright torch or headlamp, ensure any children are accompanied by a responsible adult, and bring a lidded bucket if available.

If you are unsure if you have cane toads at your place and need assistance with identification, want to become involved in controlling cane toads or toad breeding or have any toad-related enquiries please go to the CVCIA Landcare Facebook page or contact CVCIA's Scott Lenton on scott@cvcia.org.au or phone 0438430234.