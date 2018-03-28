Cane toads at Ashby to get special attention

CVCIA Landcare will be checking Ashby village and surrounds for cane toads this Friday night after some resident reported toad sightings in recent months.

Residents are being asked to help out in the fight to rid the area of these pests.

Cane toads are known to have existed on the Ashby side of the north arm of the Clarence River for some years, however they have generally been confined to the area around Old Murrayville Rd.

Now it seems they appear to be taking up real estate further south around Ashby Island and the village itself.

The village area with large, well-maintained residential land parcels with mulched gardens, moisture around domestic effluent management systems and a few bright lights to attract insects provides all the conveniences and ideal conditions for cane toads that are well suited to these urban and peri-urban environments.

Volunteers from CVCIA Landcare have been effectively removing thousands of cane toads and toad tadpoles from the lower Clarence area this season backing up removal of nearly 190,000 in the 16/17 season and this Friday nights venture to Ashby will be the first CVCIA Landcare round-up held in the

village.

Residents of Ashby village and Ashby Island are invited to allow volunteers to remove toads from their property between 8pm and 10pm Friday night by contacting the Landcare Groups toading contact, Scott Lenton, or messaging the Group on it's Facebook page, CVCIA Landcare.

Anyone is welcome to join in the round-up on Friday night and volunteers will meet near the Ashby Community Hall at the corner of the main road into Ashby and Lismore St (ie the street the hall is within) at 7.15-7.30pm for pre-toading briefing and allocation of toading areas for the

night.

The toading action will be finished by 10pm and any toads caught on the night will then be counted back at the Hall while everyone compares notes on who found the biggest and the most toads and who found the most interesting nocturnal wildlife.

All participants should wear sturdy, closed-in shoes, bring a bright torch/headlamp and a 10L (minimum) lidded bucket (if available), with any children to be accompanied by a responsible adult.