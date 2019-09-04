Menu
Jackadgery, 1958. Back (L-R) Trevor Donnelly, Iris Duroux, Ray Brown, Ron Lollback, Evelyn Toms, Rodney Duroux, Allan Hartog, Marcia Campbell. Middle: Reg Austen, Roger Stevens, Russell Farmer, Marie Austen, Mr Broadfoot, Neville Lollback, Jack Campbell, Ron Power, Herbert Duroux. Front: Raymond Lollback, Catherine Farmer, Errol Donnelly, John Duroux, Coralie Austen, Marilyn Brown, Terry Stevens.
Cangai, Jackadgery students get the chance to reunite

Kathryn Lewis
by
4th Sep 2019 8:51 AM

HAVE you ever hopped on a cream truck to hitch a ride to school?

For the students of Jackadgery and Cangai in the 1950s, it was the only way to get there.  

"The girls sat in the seat behind the driver while the boys rode in the back of the truck with the cream cans," Eric Duroux said.

Eric and Nancye Duroux's family hail from Jackadgery and it was their many conversations with friends and family reminiscing on the days of a much simpler lifestyle which has led them to reunite familiar faces.

 "The Cangai and Jackadgery families were a very closely-knit community, and particularly the children who attended Jackadgery School around the 1950s," Mr Duroux said.

The day will be a chance for old friends to catch up and share stories.  

The Cangai and Jackadgery Kids Reunion Day will be held at Jackadgery Hall on Saturday October 5 from 10am.

Hot water will be provided so please bring your favourite tea or coffee and a cup, a plate of food to share for lunch, bottled drinking water and a chair.

If you have any connection to Cangai or Jackadgery please feel welcome to join in the day, for more information contact:

Eric Duroux 0427522531, Coralie Hall 0413618212, Catherine Killen 0431483371, or John Duroux 0423168567.

Grafton Daily Examiner

