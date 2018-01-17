Cannabis crop found at Clarence Valley premises

A SEARCH warrant of a property south of Grafton, has uncovered more than 40 cannabis plants.

Yesterday afternoon Grafton Police attached to the Coffs/Clarence District executed a search warrant on a Braunstone property in relation to the cultivation of cannabis.

As a result Police located 37 cannabis plants growing hydroponically within the premises and a further 13 cannabis plants on the property.

The 35 year of male occupant has been charged with Cultivation and Supplying a Prohibited Drug and will appear in the Grafton Local Court today.