CANSDELL: 'If I don't win the Clarence still wins'

Daniel, Kelly and Harlan Spears, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell and wife Thu Cansdell.

Daniel, Kelly and Harlan Spears, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell and wife Thu Cansdell. Ebony Stansfield

EVEN if Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell doesn't win at the state election, he believes the Clarence still wins.

After an AGM at Grafton Firearms and Fishing on Saturday, Cansdell held a meet-and-greet barbecue to "rally the troops” and to speak about the plans for the campaign.

"They (Nationals) have been asleep for three-and-a-half-years and we have woken them up, and we are happy about that,” he said.

Mr Cansdell said he wanted people to know he cares about the small issues that aren't in the headlines or aren't necessarily reported by the media.

He said domestic violence, issues in the fishing industry, the high rate of youth unemployment and the high price of electricity were issues which were not being addressed.

Mr Cansdell said there had been some gains with infrastructure spending such as the Grafton bridge, the new highway upgrade and the new jail.

But he said while "all this money” was spent on infrastructure, there were still high rates of youth unemployment.

"It (unemployment) gives people no sense of opportunity in the future ... employment gets them out of bed, not handout money,” he said.

"Pensioners are not able to afford to pay their electricity bills.”

Mr Cansdell says this isn't about him and if he doesn't win, the Clarence still wins because the money is still in.

"If I win I'll work my butt off,” he said.

"I will be happy for any outcome for the Valley.”