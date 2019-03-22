CANSDELL: Once in a generation opportunity for NSW

Steve Cansdell announces he is running as a candidate for the seat of Clarence as a member of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party.

Steve Cansdell announces he is running as a candidate for the seat of Clarence as a member of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party. Adam Hourigan

IN 2005 (14 years ago) I made a dumb decision by falsely signing a statutory declaration concerning a speeding fine.

While it was done in ignorance of the gravity of my actions, ignorance is no excuse.

In 2011 (eight years ago) it raised its ugly head, and when informed of the seriousness of my 2005 actions, with deep sadness, pain and shame, I resigned from NSW Parliament.

Why then am I running now? I personally don't need this; I have a happy wife and a happy life. But there are so many struggling families and small businesses that feel let down and deserted by this Government. So many broken promises.

People in the Clarence need a voice,someone who will raise their issues without fear of being shouted down, threatened and silenced.

I will take up that challenge as a privilege, not a burden. In my 37 years living in the Clarence I have core involvement in boxing, rugby league and youth clubs, anti-crime street patrols, 10 years in local government and 8.5 years as Member for Clarence in the NSW Parliament.

I am known for my willingness to fight for the underdog and if elected then I will continue to do just that.

I am not a run-of-the-mill politician, but I will use this position to get results for my community and not for any political party.

When I first joined the NSW Shooters Fishers & Farmers Party I made it very clear that the Clarence needs come before Party needs and that is the way I will vote.

IF ELECTED, CAN I BE EFFECTIVE?

All betting agencies along with the polls are forecasting a minority government, with minor parties (i.e. Shooters, Fishers & Farmers) holding the balance of power in NSW. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity in NSW to hold both major parties to account.

As your local member I will force the government of the day to honour all election promises made and bring local issues and expectations as negotiating blocks for any government legislative support.

Both the Lib/Nats and Labor have campaigned on Graham Richardson's ethos of 'whatever it takes', but as we have seen from both sides 'promising' and 'delivering' are two different animals.

Both major parties in State and Federal are a shambles, continuously switching leaders and making a mockery of our once proud democracy.

On March 23 I ask for your support so that I, on your behalf, can put Clarence ahead of any political self-serving agenda.

The mere fact that I have run in this election has forced the major parties to recognise the needs of the Clarence and I firmly believe that my time spent has not been wasted.

I have been a voice for many issues previously swept under the carpet, our community has gained much, a win-win for much of Clarence.