Capacity fields as May Tournament proves prestige

READY TO TEE OFF: Grafton Women's Golf Club president Margaret Rickwood, veterans delegate Helen Packwood and vice-president Noeline Smith with the Silver Cup that will be contested during the Ladies May Tournament. Matthew Elkerton

GOLF: Pride and tradition will go on the line next week as female golfers from across the country descend on the Grafton District Golf Club greens for the 55th annual Grafton Ladies May Tournament.

The first two-day tournament on the North Coast, the annual event has expanded over the years to include the Commonwealth Bank Cup four-ball competition on the Wednesday as well as the ever-popular mixed event to close out the week on the

Saturday.

The club has again hit near-capacity fields for all events this year, which, according to club captain Heather Robinson, is a testament to the prestige the event has garnered over the decades.

"There are women that will book in for the tournament from one year to the next,” Robinson said.

"I think it is the course.”

Among the 130-strong field for the 36-hole Silver Cup main event will be reigning champion Amanda Carr,, from Armidale, as well as Coffs Harbour's Trish Nance - the low marker on 3.9 - and Murwillumbah golfer Dallas McCabe.

Former Grafton golfer Megan Bathgate will make the long journey home from Adelaide to play under the Grafton District Golf Club banner, and will be the club's lowest marker as she shoots off a single-figure handicap.

But it is Coolangatta-Tweed golfer Sue Reguson, who is fresh of setting a new course record of 81 on the revamped Grafton layout, who will come into the event as favourite.

Robinson said she expects it will be a challenging week with a lack of rain over the start of May causing the greens to run at a lightning pace.

"A light shower of rain early in the week would certainly help our cause,” she said.

Club president Margaret Rickwood said if it did rain it would not be a problem.

"We have always loved playing in our May tournament, we would walk the course in the pouring rain just to get the chance to play,” she said.

"It is a privilege to play out there at this time of year.”