Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Cape woman on attempted murder charge

by Alicia Nally
4th Aug 2019 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with attempted murder after a domestic dispute in a Cape York Peninsula town.

Police have alleged an argument broke out between two women on Pikkuw St, Aurukun at 1pm which then escalated to a massive disturbance involving a number of people.

"It is further alleged that a 29-year-old woman entered a vehicle and drove it directly through the gates of a residence and towards a 23-year-old woman," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"The car struck the woman and a tree.

"The 23-year-old woman was not seriously injured as a result."

A 29-year-old Arukun woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder and dangerous operation of a vehicle and is due to appear in Arukun Magistrates Court tomorrow.

attempted murder dangerous driving domestic violence

Top Stories

    Less hair, but lots of heart for Sienna's cancer quest

    premium_icon Less hair, but lots of heart for Sienna's cancer quest

    People and Places She may have lost her golden locks, but Sienna can't stop smiling about helping others with cancer

    WANTED: An end to the hypocrisy on drugs

    premium_icon WANTED: An end to the hypocrisy on drugs

    Opinion 'Why not end the stupid façade of being tough on drugs?'

    High time for hemp in the Clarence Valley?

    premium_icon High time for hemp in the Clarence Valley?

    Business The crop has been a life-saver for struggling farmers close to home

    VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    Community Voting is still open for your favourite salon