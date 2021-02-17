Capsicum spray one option to make hospitals safer: report

A report into hospital security has recommended the trial of capsicum spray and other defensive tools.​

A report into hospital security has recommended the trial of capsicum spray and other defensive tools.​

A report into hospital security has recommended the trial of capsicum spray and other defensive tools.

It comes after five staff were attacked at a Mid North Coast hospital last month.

One suffered concussion after being slammed to the ground, while another suffered deep bite wounds to his shoulder.

A third staff member broke five ribs and tore cartilage, while a fourth is being assessed for a possible broken arm. A fifth sustained numerous bruises and cuts.

RELATED:

Five staff attacked at Mid North Coast hospital

Health district responds to savage attack on hospital staff

At the time HSU NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said hospital violence was becoming increasingly common and more severe.

And now a report into the situation has suggested a number of measured to improve safety.

The Anderson Review is long overdue recognition of the bloody and violent reality confronting hospital workers across the State, according to the HSU.

Coffs Harbour Health Campus hospital.

The Union strongly supports the report's recommendations. The HSU will campaign to ensure the recommendations are delivered by NSW Health, along with the boost in hospital security staff numbers needed to make these recommendations a reality.

Among the key recommendations:

- An understanding that staff have an explicit legal and moral right to safety at work;

- Managers must ensure the current culture of under-reporting violence ends;

- NSW Health will consider a trial of capsicum foam and other defensive tools to help de-escalate situations;

- Hospitals must be better designed and built to encourage safety;

- Appropriate warnings posted at hospitals indicating aggressive and violent behaviour will not be tolerated, and that police will be called and charges will be pursued;

- Ensuring duress alarms are worn and used, as well as fixed to the treatment rooms.

- Ensuring clinical staff inform security staff when they become aware that a patient, who may present a behavioural challenge, is en route to the hospital.

- Greater support for staff to report assault to police and to request action be taken by the police against the perpetrator.

- A review of liaison between hospitals and Police, over the transfer of violent patients from custody to hospital.

The Union will continue to push for the expansion of permanent security staff over contract and casual staff, as well as significant expansion of hospital security numbers across the State.

Coffs Harbour health campus hospital.

"For the last two decades hospitals have become increasing violent, dangerous places to work," Mr Hayes said.

"Our members have been kicked, punched, shot, and stabbed. Just last month, a security assistant at Port Macquarie Hospital had a chunk of flesh torn from his torso when a patient bit him.

The HSU is hoping the report will prompt better powers, defensive tools and most critically, the employment of extra permanent security officers.

"Security officers must be empowered to defend themselves and public safety and have the capacity to de-escalate a situation."

He says the HSU will hold NSW Health accountable to implementing this reform package.

"For too long this problem has been swept under the carpet. It is reassuring to see this report remind everyone that hospital staff have an explicit moral and legal right to safety. And that staff will be supported through the legal process when they make a complaint."