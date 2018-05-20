Skipper puts pen to paper for Sky Blues

NEWLY-appointed head coach Steve Corica has announced the re-signing of Sky Blues captain Alex Brosque.

In a huge boost for Sydney FC, the 34-year-old skipper announced his recommitment to the club for whom he's made more appearances than any other player.

Brosque was set to hang up the boots after a successful 17-year career, which would further underline a changing of the Sky Blues guard, led by coach Graham Arnold's exit and Corica's appointment.

But in a change of heart, and with the anguish of narrowly missing out on a grand final still looming over the skipper's head, Brosque declared that he will be donning the Sky Blues jersey for one last A-League season.

Corica insists that Brosque could play for another two years, despite only signing for one.

"I think he could go around no problem, another year, maybe even two years," the Sydney FC boss said.

Alex Brosque lifts the Premiers trophy with Sydney FC.

"We're really pleased for him, and we're looking forward to another great season from him leading the way".

"He's the captain of the club and he drives the culture"

"He really wants to go out on a high."

In a further boost for the Sky Blues, the re-signing of Serbian playmaker Milos Ninkovic on a two-year deal and the likely retention of Bobo is expected to be announced in the coming days.