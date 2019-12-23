Captain brought to tears by children’s letters of thanks

Halfway Creek RFS visit Coffs Primary School. Birhad Kenjo hold the hose with the help of support teacher and volunteer firefighter Joanne Conway with captain Tony Wade in the background.

Halfway Creek RFS visit Coffs Primary School. Birhad Kenjo hold the hose with the help of support teacher and volunteer firefighter Joanne Conway with captain Tony Wade in the background.

"So raw and original and from the heart."

Captain of the Halfway Creek Rural Fire Service, Tony Wade, was blown away by the letters of thanks his brigade received from the Year 1 students at Coffs Harbour Primary School.

"I had a bit of a sook when I read them."

Naliviea wrote: 'Thank you for helping us. I would like to say you are so nice for taking care of us. You are the best for helping everyone.'

Zayd wrote: 'I can't even imagine how scared you are fighting fires. You must feel sad for the families. You put your lives at risk for us and you don't get paid. Thank you for everything.'

Students writing the letters are approximately six or seven years old.

"They ask questions that adults wouldn't think of."

Tony Wade, captain of the Halfway Creek RFS at Coffs Primary School this week.

This week he visited the school to answer questions and give students a look around the fire truck and, most importantly, the chance to get behind the fire hose.

Helping them to hold on was support teacher and Halfway Creek RFS volunteer Joanne Conway.

With fires burning across the region for months now the young students have become increasingly aware of the role of the RFS, and knew Ms Conway was taking time out to fight the fires.

Letters of thanks from Year 1 students at Coffs Harbour Primary School.

Assistant principal, Stage 1, Belinda Leeson said the visit was a great opportunity for students.

"It will give them a bit more appreciation of the role of the service," Ms Leeson said.

"Some of the children live in the areas that are being affected and the school and the community are working together to handle those effects."

Mr Wade has been with the Halfway Creek RFS Brigade for 36 years with the last eight as captain. He joined after retiring from the Blue Mountains region.