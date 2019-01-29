Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Delays on Captain Cook Highway due to truck fire

by Andrea Falvo
29th Jan 2019 9:08 AM

DELAYS are expected on the Captain Cook Highway this morning following reports of a truck fire north of Ellis Beach.

Emergency services were called to the incident about 4.20am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said one fire crew had attended.

"There was a small fire to a vehicle when we arrived," he said.

"The caller said it was a small truck, the cab was on fire."

He said fire crews left the scene about 5.19am, leaving the incident with police.

"The vehicle is still on the roadway, the road is still blocked as of 5.18am," he said.

"They're waiting for the vehicle to be towed and the vehicle was left in the hands of QPS."

Transport and Main Roads has advised that one lane has now reopened to traffic. Delays are expected.

No injuries have been reported at this stage.

captain cook highway delays traffic truck fire

Top Stories

    Disgraceful death of disabled pensioner

    premium_icon Disgraceful death of disabled pensioner

    News Disabled pensioner Steven Colley was broke when he inherited his father’s house. As it began falling apart authorities failed to act and he died a broken man.

    Vehicle overturns first day back to school

    Vehicle overturns first day back to school

    News Bad start to first day of school with road incident

    A night of terror: woman confronts intruders

    premium_icon A night of terror: woman confronts intruders

    News The intruders cut power to the house and kicked their way in

    1 in 3 Aussies targeted by trolls as attacks enter real life

    premium_icon 1 in 3 Aussies targeted by trolls as attacks enter real life

    Opinion Enabling a troll results in abuse and violence - it's time to stop