Captain responds to alarming Warner report

Australian captain Aaron Finch says he's not aware of any additional measures being taken to protect returning stars Steve Smith and David Warner at the Cricket World Cup, despite reports of Warner seeking assurances from Cricket Australia.

As reported by The Sun, Warner has reached out to Cricket Australia officials surrounding his and his family's safety during this summer's Cricket World Cup and Ashes series in England.

His manager has reached out to Cricket Australia to assure security will be tight after his role in the 'Sandpapergate' ball-tampering scandal.

James Erskine, who has also looked after Tiger Woods, Muhammad Ali, Harry Kewell and Michael Parkinson, has met officials several times.

Warner's wife Candice wants to give birth to the couple's third child in Britain while he plays here for Australia.

Finch was reportedly asked about Warner's security requests on Thursday and responded simply that the rest of the playing group has not been informed of any additional measures being taken.

The Independent reports Finch is "unaware" of the conversations between Warner's connections and security staff.

"Once the World Cup gets underway and we get into the tournament and the game against England and further into the Ashes there is no doubt the crowds will play a part," Finch said of the attention Smith and Warner are expected to receive from rival fans in England.

"That's expected no matter where you go in the world, personally and as an organisation, we don't have things in place for that."

Warner and Smith played in England on Wednesday night (AEST) for the first time since their role in the scandal.

They were both banned for a year but returned for a World Cup warm-up game against the West Indies at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl.

Cameron Bancroft, who was also implicated, said Warner was the first to come up with the plan to tamper with the ball.

Warner rubbed the ball with sandpaper to roughen the surface and promote more swing.

Erskine has told Cricket Australia that Warner wants to ensure his family are kept safe while they are in the UK.

Heavily pregnant Candice is planning to fly to London with daughters Ivy, four, and Indi, three, so as not to disrupt her husband's preparations.

The Aussies begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan at the County Ground in Bristol on June 1.