Captain's knock delivers maiden win for Tucabia

CRICKET: A season-defining century from Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving captain Jaye Yardy has delivered his side its first win of the 2018/19 GDSC Premier League season.

Yardy was faultless through majority of his innings, working over the GDSC Easts fielders as Tucabia-Copmanhurst racked up an 86-run win at Lower Fisher Park.

But it was far from easy for Yardy after he lost fellow opener Brad Lloyd in the opening over. Matt Summers and Trent Sullivan both went cheaply as well as the side began to struggle at 3-30.

Enter, Tyson Blackadder.

The young seamer has shown a penchant for scoring runs in recent seasons, but with a promotion up the order took full advantage as he notched a maiden Premier League half-century.

Yardy and Blackadder (83) put on an incredible 167-run stand for the fourth wicket before the latter was caught off the bowling of Ryan Gillett (2 for 61 off 8).

"I probably played second fiddle to him for a lot of that,” Yardy said. "It was good to see him go out and score the runs. He has always been capable of a score like that.

"I played pretty scratchy at the start of the innings, but once the field went out I found it easier to just push the ones and twos.

"In fact, the first pre-meditated shot I played was two balls after I brought up the 100 and Lobsey trapped me in front.”

Chasing 233 for victory, GDSC Easts went about their work with Shannon Connor (22) and Hugh Cameron (41) combining for a 63-run second-wicket stand, but a middle order collapse of 4-1 led by Blackadder (4 for 20 off 7.5) meant Easts were always struggling to make up the runs.

"They were a chance of getting the runs, I won't lie; I was a bit nervous there for a while,” Yardy said.

A late cameo from Aiden Treddinich (30) made it a more respectable scoreline with Easts bowled out for 146.

"I think the win felt better than the century,” Yardy said. "We have showed signs that we can win but we just haven't been able to put it together. This week we did that.”

GDSC EASTS V TUC-COP EARTHMOVING

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: Tuc-Cop Earthmoving

Umpires: Tony Blanch

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

J Yardy lbw b MR Lobsey 100

BP Lloyd c J Martin b S Connor 0

M Summers b MR Lobsey 8

TR Sullivan b MR Lobsey 0

TJ Blackadder c SJ John b R Gillett 83

T Riley b R Gillett 5

BR Blanch not out 14

JP O'Hara not out 1

Extras (b 0, lb 2, w 18, nb 1) 21

SIX wickets for 232

Overs: 40

FoW: 1-1(BP Lloyd) 2-17(M Summers) 3-30(TR Sullivan) 4-197(TJ Blackadder) 5-205(T Riley) 6-221(J Yardy)

Bowling: S Connor 8-0-30-1, MR Lobsey 8-0-31-3, B Palmer 8-0-44-0, SJ John 6-0-42-0, R Gillett 8-0-61-2, H Cameron 1-0-12-0, A Tredinnich 1-0-10-0

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

S Connor c Blackadder b Sullivan 22

SJ John b Anderson 13

H Cameron run out (JP O'Hara) 41

MR Lobsey b Blackadder 1

J Martin b Riley 20

T Paul b Blackadder 0

J Harrison c Pigg b Bultitude 5

A Tredinnich c & b Blackadder 30

R Gillett b Riley 2

T Petterson c Yardy b Blackadder 1

B Palmer not out 0

Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 7, nb 3) 11

ALL-OUT for 146

Overs: 30.5

FoW: 1-21(SJ John) 2-84(H Cameron) 3-85(S Connor) 4-85(MR Lobsey) 5-85(T Paul) 6-97(J Harrison) 7-112(J Martin) 8-119(R Gillett) 9-143(T Petterson) 10-146(A Tredinnich)

Bowling: JR Anderson 5.4-0-40-1(2w), LC Pigg 8-1-37-0(1nb, 2w), TJ Blackadder 7.5-1-20-4(1nb, 1w), TR Sullivan 3-0-14-1(2w), JP Bultitude 3-0-30-1(1nb), T Riley 3-1-3-2, M Summers 0.2-0-1-0