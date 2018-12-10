CAPTAIN'S KNOCK: Kroehnert ton sets up dominant win

Brothers batsman Jake Kroehnert during day 1 of the CRCA Premier League cricket grad final between Harwood and Brothers at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 25th March, 2017.

CRICKET: A well-crafted century from Brothers Clocktower Hotel captain Jake Kroehnert has ensured the side maintained its unbeaten run in the GDSC Premier League.

Korehnert, combining well in partnerships with Kallen Lawrence (40) and Jamie Firth (19), put the blowtorch to a depleted Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel as his side went on to post a mammoth 8-252 off their 40 overs.

But it was not a case of overhitting from the Brothers skipper, with the top order willing to work the ball through the extra gaps in the nine-man field, and pushing hard to turn twos into threes.

"I think that just shows how the outfield was a bit steadier once you got it through the infield,” Kroehnert said. "A lot of the balls pulled up early on the surface, which meant we had to push out the extra runs.

"I think we did a good job to also take on the fielders in the ring, and I think we did well to identify the guys in the field that we could take an extra single on the throw.”

"It's those little things that can make a big difference in the end of the day.”

Kroehnert and Lawrence, who put on 97 runs for the second wicket, also did well to see off Coutts Crossing's danger man Zac Page (0 for 38 off 8) while also keeping the runs ticking over on the scoreboard.

Late innings cameos from Jack Weatherstone (20) and Dylan Lucas (25) helped pushed the scoreboard past the 250 mark, setting up a tough chase for the Coutts batsmen.

But openers Bill North (40) and Brent Rankin (52) made a strong fist of it to start the innings, seeing off Brothers' left-arm seam duo Dylan Lucas and Jack Weatherstone, scoring an 84-run opening stand.

It was first change seamer Jamie Firth, who started his spell with consecutive maidens, who would bring about their downfall, removing North and then first drop Zac Page two balls later in what was a double-wicket maiden.

Firth's effort would start the rot with Jake Kroehnert (3 for 35 off 8) and Ethan Lucas (2 for 9 off 4) also chiming in with wickets as Coutts collapsed to all-out for 148.

"When you have a team on the ropes that needs to chase runs, it is not rocket science how you should bowl,” Kroehnert said. "We all managed to find our lines.”

SCORECARD

BROTHERS CLOCKTOWER V GRAFTON HOTEL COUTTS

At McKittrick Park

Toss: Brothers

Umpires: Graeme Solomon, Bruce Baxter

Brothers 1st Innings

K Lawrence st McKee b O'Connell 40

MJ Summers c ZJ Cotten b R Cotten 20

J Kroehnert run out 107

J Firth c O'Connell b R Cotten 19

J Lynch b North 1

JS Weatherstone c North b ZJ Cotten 20

DJ Lucas b ZJ Cotten 25

NM Knott st McKee b B Cotten 2

EA Lucas not out 2

AJ Kinnane not out 0

Extras (b 6, lb 0, w 10, nb 0) 16

EIGHT wickets for 252

Overs: 40

FoW: 1-30(MJ Summers) 2-127(K Lawrence) 3-190(J Firth) 4-191(J Lynch) 5-205(J Kroehnert) 6-244(DJ Lucas) 7-247(JS Weatherstone) 8-252(NM Knott)

Bowling: Z Page 8-0-38-0(3w), R Cotten 8-0-56-2, B Cotten 6-0-23-1(1w), ZJ Cotten 7-0-47-2, N O'Connell 3-0-24-1(4w), M Elkerton 3-0-27-0(1w), B North 5-0-31-1(1w)

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

B North c Kroehnert b Firth 40

B Rankin c DJ Lucas b Kroehnert 52

Z Page c Knott b Firth 0

ZJ Cotten b Kroehnert 6

B Cotten lbw b AJ Kinnane 1

N O'Connell c Firth b Kroehnert 33

R Cotten b EA Lucas 1

MR McKee c Weatherstone b EA Lucas 2

A Bailey b Summers 5

M Elkerton not out 0

Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 5, nb 0) 8

NINE wickets for 148

Overs: 35.1

FoW: 1-0(MR McKee) 2-84(B North) 3-84(Z Page) 4-103(B Rankin) 5-104(B Cotten) 6-112(ZJ Cotten) 7-121(R Cotten) 8-141(N O'Connell) 9-148(A Bailey)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 4-0-15-0, DJ Lucas 8-1-34-0(2w), J Kroehnert 8-2-35-3(3w), J Firth 6-3-18-2, AJ Kinnane 5-1-34-1, EA Lucas 4-2-9-2, MJ Summers 0.1-0-0-1

BROTHERS Clocktower won by 104 runs