Capturing local impacts of COVID for state-wide project

WHETHER you're a healthcare worker on the frontline of this pandemic, contracted COVID-19, now working from home, had your studies interrupted, a parent or simply have a story to tell, photographer Tahlia Stehbens is looking to document your story for The Way We Live Now: COVID-19 in Queensland.

As part of a collaboration between the State Library of Queensland and Griffith University's Queensland College of Art, the former NewsMail journalist is approaching the community to document people's individual experiences of life with coronavirus.

Ms Stehbens is one of six photographers across the state working on the project.

Interviewing people from all across the Bundaberg region, Ms Stehbens said anyone could be featured.

She said they were hoping to archive data of how people were coping and adapting to their current situation.

"I think it is highly important to document the human condition and how they adapt," Ms Stehbens said.

With the deadline for the project the end of next week, she said listening to everyone's experience had been eye-opening, particularly the ways in which businesses had streamlined their work.

She said some people had been "raw" in their interviews, expressing the difficulties they faced as communications and connections relied on technology rather than face-to-face interactions.

Others had become calmer and somewhat liberated by staying home and slowing down, "becoming OK with not being busy".

In one household, she has captured the life of the Lincoln family.

Two parents working from home, with three children homeschooling, and in a fortunate turn of events as the borders closed Mrs Lincoln's parents were unable to fly home to England and are now helping teach their grandchildren.

If you would like to be a part of this project, email cambiophotos@gmail.com.