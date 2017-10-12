Person trapped in car at Wooli

8:25am

Emergency services are rushing to a motor vehicle accident at Wooli where it is believed a person is trapped.

The State Emergency Service are currently on their way to the scene and it is understood that police are already at the crash site.

8:40am

A witness who drove past the truck said it looked like the white utility was heading towards Wooli when it left the road.

They said the utility had gone down an embankment.

We understand the accident is near Bookram Creek on Wooli Rd.

9:00am

One person has been injured and is currently being taken to hospital which we understand to be Coffs Harbour. Police are now leaving the scene while the SES and Rural Fire Service are still attending.