28°
News

Person trapped in car at Wooli

Emergency services are rushing to a motor vehicle accident at Wooli
Emergency services are rushing to a motor vehicle accident at Wooli File

8:25am

Emergency services are rushing to a motor vehicle accident at Wooli where it is believed a person is trapped. 

The State Emergency Service are currently on their way to the scene and it is understood that police are already at the crash site. 

8:40am

A witness who drove past the truck said it looked like the white utility was heading towards Wooli when it left the road.

They said the utility had gone down an embankment.

We understand the accident is near Bookram Creek on Wooli Rd. 

9:00am

One person has been injured and is currently being taken to hospital which we understand to be Coffs Harbour. Police are now leaving the scene while the SES and Rural Fire Service are still attending. 

Topics:  clarence valley car accident motor vehicle accident ses

Grafton Daily Examiner
Roo shooting for bait leads to hefty fine

Roo shooting for bait leads to hefty fine

Armstrong shot three eastern grey kangaroos last year during a hunting expedition that took him into Yuraygir National Park

Living in the Clarence: Your Valley in pictures

Sunrise at Lovers Point, Yamba submitted for The Daily Examiner Cover Image competition on Monday, 9th October, 2017.

Readers' photos bring Clarence Valley to life

Second accident in the Clarence Valley this morning

Two cars have been involved in a crash at South Grafton this morning

Another accident in the Clarence Valley

OPINION: Clarence Loop has a ring to it

A tourist sign just outside Ulmarra.

Tourist route would link historic sites on both sides of the river

Local Partners