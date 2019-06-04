Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron Kerr shared a shot of the fiery crash between Cardwell and Ingham.
Cameron Kerr shared a shot of the fiery crash between Cardwell and Ingham.
News

Two dead, baby critical after fiery highway crash

by JACOB MILEY, CAMERON BATES
4th Jun 2019 7:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 6.30PM:

Two women and a man have been credited with saving a baby's life in a fiery crash on the Bruce Highway that's left two people dead.

Eyewitnesses say a car travelling north has crossed into the path of the truck which has caused a fire, with the highway closed in both directions.

One witness credited a rear-facing car seat with saving the baby's life.

Bystanders pulled the baby from the car and within 45 seconds the car was completely engulfed by flames.

 

A car and truck collided on the Bruce Highway near Cardwell June 4, 2019. Photo: Cameron Bates
A car and truck collided on the Bruce Highway near Cardwell June 4, 2019. Photo: Cameron Bates

 

EARLIER:

A BABY and two others are fighting for life after a fiery head on collision, north of Townsville.

Emergency services were called to reports of the truck and car crash at Damper Creek about 4pm.

Both a truck, and another vehicle are on fire and crews are working to exstinguish the blaze.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the three people were in a critical condition, one of whom was a baby who has injuries to his head, neck and chest.

The ages and genders of the pair were not known.

A fourth person, a male truck driver, is in a stable condition with minor injuries. It's understood an off-duty paramedic assisted on scene before emergency service crews arrived.

The highway is closed in both directions at Damper Creek near the crash.

Long delays are expected.

The Queensland Government Air rescue helicopter is en route.

More Stories

cardwell crash editors picks

Top Stories

    Kim's big moment turns heads

    premium_icon Kim's big moment turns heads

    News Maclean singer stuns crowds, judges with iconic Joni Mitchell tune in All-Star season

    OUR SAY: Action on back roads needed

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Action on back roads needed

    Opinion Residents on country roads have right to be upset, writes Tim Howard

    Local solicitor alleges anti-bike gang police intimidation

    premium_icon Local solicitor alleges anti-bike gang police intimidation

    Crime Grafton solicitor lodges complaint over alleged police intimidation

    Now you can predict the long weekend traffic

    Now you can predict the long weekend traffic

    News Heading away this weekend? Check the traffic first