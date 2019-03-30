Menu
Proserpine Fire Brigade attended a car fire on Friday night, caused by an electrical fault.
Proserpine Fire Brigade attended a car fire on Friday night, caused by an electrical fault.
Driver bails from car before it catches fire

Georgia Simpson
30th Mar 2019 10:45 AM | Updated: 10:59 AM
A CAR caught fire on Shute Harbour Rd about 6.30pm on Friday night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said the car was travelling along Shute Harbour Rd near Conway Rd when they received the call.

Proserpine Fire Brigade officer in charge, Lieutenant Brian Little said the occupant noticed smoke coming out from under the dashboard, which prompted the driver to pull over and call triple 0.

One crew attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which has unfortunately caused significant damage to the car.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault with no injuries reported, Lieutenant Little said.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the fire was non-suspicious, and the model of car was a Subaru Liberty sedan.

Whitsunday Times

