VIDEO: Breakdown on bridge, highway lane blocked

BRIDGE traffic is currently banked up to the CBD due to a car breakdown, while a stuck campervan is blocking one lane of the Pacific Highway.

At about 12.15pm the occupants of the car were forced to push it across the entire length of the bridge in order to allow traffic to continue across.

Grafton's road network is under pressure to handle the traffic load at the best of times during business hours, and this latest incident has resulted in traffic being queued along Fitzroy St through the CBD all the way to King St.

At present there is no alternative crossing at Grafton until the completion of the new bridge being built adjacent to the current one, which is predicted to open in 2019.

Another traffic incident has caused minor delays on the Pacific Highway in South Grafton. A campervan towing a dual cab ute has blocked the northbound lane after it became stuck while entering the United service station.