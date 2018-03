FLAMING: Grafton NSW Fire and Rescue were called to put out a four-wheel drive vehicle that caught alight in Fitzroy St .

FLAMING: Grafton NSW Fire and Rescue were called to put out a four-wheel drive vehicle that caught alight in Fitzroy St . Jarrard Potter

FIRE and Rescue NSW had an eventful morning in Grafton after responding to a car fire on Fitzroy St.

The fire, which was in the vehicle's engine bay, caused some minor damage to the four-wheel drive.

"There was a bit of fire, a bit of smoke,” one witness said.

No-one was injured in the incident.