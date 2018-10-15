Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Car collides with tree south of Grafton

Matthew Elkerton
by
15th Oct 2018 11:36 AM

A VEHICLE has collided with a tree at Coutts Crossing this morning with multiple police responding to reports a person was trapped in the vehicle.

But all occupants were retrieved from the vehicle with multiple units called off from the scene.

NSW Police confirmed that there were no life-threatening injuries as a result of the single-car collision.

"There were reports of a person trapped in the vehicle, but all occupants are now safely out of the car and paramedics are on the scene," Inspector Jo Reid said.

Ambulance NSW paramedics arrived on the scene at 11.10am and are understood to be transporting a patient to a nearby medical facility.

Members of NSW State Emergency Service also responded to the incident and helped with the retrieval efforts.

More information to come. 

armidale road breaking news collision coutts crossing crash emergency nsw police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Water disruptions for the Clarence Valley

    Water disruptions for the Clarence Valley

    News Find out if your house will be impacted by a water disruptions this week.

    Rain causes road havoc in Clarence

    Rain causes road havoc in Clarence

    Weather Falls expected to continue through week

    JT breaks silence on Bulldogs Coffs Harbour rape scandal

    premium_icon JT breaks silence on Bulldogs Coffs Harbour rape scandal

    Crime Thurston becomes the first player to open up about rape scandal

    Fallen tree disrupts major highway

    Fallen tree disrupts major highway

    News Fallen tree affecting westbound traffic

    • 15th Oct 2018 12:05 PM

    Local Partners