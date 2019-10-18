Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Car crashes through fence into tree near primary school

Jarrard Potter
by
18th Oct 2019 11:51 AM | Updated: 1:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 1.30PM: The NSW Department of Education has confirmed no staff or students were injured when a vehicle collided with a tree on the grounds of a Clarence Valley school this morning.

A spokesperson said a ute came through the school's front fence and hit a tree on the school grounds at about 11.15 this morning. No students or staff were in the area.

"Staff gave assistance, contacted the emergency services and ensured students stayed away from the area," the spokesperson said.

"School continued to operate as normal. Parents were advised briefly of the incident and reassured that no students or staff were involved."

EARLIER: Emergency services have responded to a single-vehicle crash at Palmers Island this morning, with a vehicle colliding with a tree near a school.

The crash occurred around 11.15am today, with a passer-by reporting a white 4WD vehicle had crashed through fencing of the Palmers Island Public School before colliding with a tree.

Initial reports two people have been injured.

Emergency services, including Coffs/Clarence Police District, NSW Ambulance, NSW Fire and Rescue and the Rural Fire Service, are currently on the scene.

palmers island palmers island public school
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

    GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

    News This is an incredible package that we are calling the best value news subscription offer in Australia for good reason.

    SES recharged with modern technology

    premium_icon SES recharged with modern technology

    News Assisting at road crashes has become a whole lot easier

    Repeat offender sentenced to CCO... again

    premium_icon Repeat offender sentenced to CCO... again

    Crime Maclean man handed community corrections order despite breaches

    Crucial clue that unlocked tavern mystery

    premium_icon Crucial clue that unlocked tavern mystery

    Crime Ex bikie Peter Hasrouny got away with a terrifying robbery for years