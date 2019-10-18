Car crashes through fence into tree near primary school

UPDATE, 1.30PM: The NSW Department of Education has confirmed no staff or students were injured when a vehicle collided with a tree on the grounds of a Clarence Valley school this morning.

A spokesperson said a ute came through the school's front fence and hit a tree on the school grounds at about 11.15 this morning. No students or staff were in the area.

"Staff gave assistance, contacted the emergency services and ensured students stayed away from the area," the spokesperson said.

"School continued to operate as normal. Parents were advised briefly of the incident and reassured that no students or staff were involved."

EARLIER: Emergency services have responded to a single-vehicle crash at Palmers Island this morning, with a vehicle colliding with a tree near a school.

The crash occurred around 11.15am today, with a passer-by reporting a white 4WD vehicle had crashed through fencing of the Palmers Island Public School before colliding with a tree.

Initial reports two people have been injured.

Emergency services, including Coffs/Clarence Police District, NSW Ambulance, NSW Fire and Rescue and the Rural Fire Service, are currently on the scene.