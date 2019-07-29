Car crash cuts the power

IN THE DARK: More than 1700 Essential Energy customers are without power following a car crash in Iluka.

MORE than 1700 Essential Energy customers have had the power cut off this afternoon in the Lower Clarence following a single-vehicle collision which has brought down power lines in Iluka.

According to the Essential Energy website, electricity services to Iluka and surrounding areas was cut at 4pm this afternoon. A total of 1757 customers have been impacted by the outage.

Essential Energy crews are currently investigating the outage, however power is not expected to be restored until 8pm tonight.

Initial reports suggest the cause of the power outage was a single-vehicle collision which brought down power lines at Micalo St, near Spencer St. Traffic control is in place, while unconfirmed reports suggest no serious injuries from the crash.