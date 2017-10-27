Car crash leads cops to $40,000 worth of drugs

Although I’ve moved around a bit, I’m a Queensland girl at heart with a love of the ocean and the mighty maroons. Since moving to Grafton earlier this year I have fallen in love with the Valley lifestyle. The best part of my job here is getting to know the locals and putting their stories on paper; there is always something going on and so many people with interesting tales to tell.

POLICE have uncovered more than $40,000 worth of drugs in their search for a wanted man at Glenugie.

On Tuesday, a 37-year-old man was alleged to have been involved in a domestic violence incident where he drove his car into a car driven by his ex-partner.

He was arrested and charged by police over this matter and bail refused.

The next day at 12.10pm, Target Action Group police and detectives attended the man's house at Dinjerra Rd, Glenugie and executed a search warrant.

A 26-year-old man at the house was found to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested and charged with that matter.

During the execution of the warrant, police allegedly seized almost a kilogram of marijuana, five grams of crystal methylamphetamine, almost two grams of ecstasy and a quantity of cash.

It is believed the drugs could have a potential street value of more than $40,000.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager, Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said there was absolutely no surprise that marijuana was at the centre of the seizure of other drugs.

"As a gateway drug to a lifetime of drug abuse and addiction, which has been shown to be the case time and again here locally, I am extremely pleased with the ongoing work of all officers from our command in tackling these dangerous drugs that wreak havoc in our community," Det Insp Jameson said.

On Thursday, Coffs/Clarence officers executed another at a house in York St, Coffs Harbour.

A search of the premises allegedly located three sites used for the enhanced indoor cultivation of marijuana, and 16 plants were seized.

A further 30 small outdoor marijuana plants were located growing in and around the house.

Of interest is that officers also discovered 4.2 kg of green vegetable matter, believed to be a mixture of cannabis and other herbs and spices.

These suspected mixtures are alleged to have been stored in separate containers based on their 'flavours' such as spearmint.

It is suspected these mixtures were used as a tea drink. The seized drugs, are expected to have an estimated potential street value of over $167,000.