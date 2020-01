BIG BANG: A car involved in a crash at the corner of Prince and Arthur streets in Grafton.

BIG BANG: A car involved in a crash at the corner of Prince and Arthur streets in Grafton.

EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a crash today in Grafton.

Police, Fire and Rescue, SES and an ambulance were tasked to the corner of Prince and Arthur Streets in Grafton after reports of a crash.

The crash involved a white SUV and white utility close to Jacaranda park.

One man was taken to Grafton Base Hospital via ambulance and initial reports suggest he sustained leg injuries and another woman sustained minor injuries to her arm.

More to come …