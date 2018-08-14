Menu
A car has reportedly crashed into the UK Parliament. Picture: Supplied/Twitter, Vincent McAviney
News

Man arrested after crashing car into UK Parliament

by Staff writers
14th Aug 2018 5:17 PM

SCOTLAND Yard has arrested a man outside London's Houses of Parliament after he crashed his car into the barriers outside the building.

Sky News UK and other media outlets report there is a heavy police presence outside the building after the car crash, which is now being treated as a counter terrorism incident.

Westminster is now in lockdown as they try to secure the area.

All entrances to the Houses of Parliament are also in lockdown as the cordon is being extended by police.

Those outside have been asked to move back as Parliament Square was closed with dozens of police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

NBC's UK correspondent Vincent McAviney tweeted that London police are treating it as a counter terrorism incident.

The man was driving a silver hatchback. It is also understood he hit several cyclists.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said one woman was being treated on the ground, but was awake.

Metropolitan Police confirmed in a tweet that at 7.37am local time a car collided with the barriers outside Parliament.

They also confirmed a number of pedestrains had been injured, and the male driver had been detained at the scene.

BBC News Political Correspondent Jonathan Blake also tweeted that armed police at the scene told onlookers: "Move back as quick as you can, we're asking you for a reason."

