Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yamba Fire Rescue officers on the scene of a car crash that nearly came through their station last night.
Yamba Fire Rescue officers on the scene of a car crash that nearly came through their station last night.
Crime

Car crashes near Yamba fire station in close call

Adam Hourigan
by
31st Oct 2019 7:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YAMBA firefighters had a close call when an alleged stolen car mounted the garden bed near the station.

According to reports from Yamba Fire Rescue station, they responded to a callout at 11.30pm on Wednesday night to find police on the scene.

Upon investigation, the vehicle which had been allegedly stolen lost control while travellong north along River Street and lost control and mounted the garden bed outside the Fire Station

The ute then travelled through the skate park hitting a wooden fence and colliding again with the Fire Station fence.

According to witnesses the driver was allegedly seen running from the scene.

Fire crews used a quick cut saw to remove posts from the area while police continued their investigations.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Coffs/Clarence Police or Crimestoppers.

nsw police yamba yamb fire rescue
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Edwards 'happier than ever' when she disappeared, court told

    premium_icon Edwards 'happier than ever' when she disappeared, court told

    Crime 'She had seen an accountant and got legal advice on settlement ... as far as she was concerned, it was over.'

    Pair to defend charges over alleged fatal street assault

    premium_icon Pair to defend charges over alleged fatal street assault

    Crime The men, accused of killing a 38-year-old, have been arraigned

    Immaculate old Yamba home brings the bids

    premium_icon Immaculate old Yamba home brings the bids

    Property Auction breaks $1m mark for century-old CBD home

    Stage is set for jam-packed few days

    premium_icon Stage is set for jam-packed few days

    Whats On Your guide to all the live show awesomeness out there