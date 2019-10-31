Car crashes near Yamba fire station in close call

Yamba Fire Rescue officers on the scene of a car crash that nearly came through their station last night.

Yamba Fire Rescue officers on the scene of a car crash that nearly came through their station last night.

YAMBA firefighters had a close call when an alleged stolen car mounted the garden bed near the station.

According to reports from Yamba Fire Rescue station, they responded to a callout at 11.30pm on Wednesday night to find police on the scene.

Upon investigation, the vehicle which had been allegedly stolen lost control while travellong north along River Street and lost control and mounted the garden bed outside the Fire Station

The ute then travelled through the skate park hitting a wooden fence and colliding again with the Fire Station fence.

According to witnesses the driver was allegedly seen running from the scene.

Fire crews used a quick cut saw to remove posts from the area while police continued their investigations.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Coffs/Clarence Police or Crimestoppers.