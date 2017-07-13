Car crashes through fence in police pursuit

A POLICE pursuit from South Grafton to Clarenza has ended with the arrest of a 27-year-old man.

Just after 6pm yesterday, police were patrolling in South Grafton when they attempted to stop a silver Toyota Corolla for a random breath test.

When the driver failed to stop, a police pursuit was intitated. It continued through to the Pacfic Highway, northbound.

Coffs/Clarence duty officer Inspector Brendan Gorman said the Corolla then turned right into Jacaranda Lane at Clarenza, causing another vehicle to swerve to avoid a collision.

It will be alleged the motorist then drove into a fence, and jumped from the vehicle and ran.

Police gave chase and arrested a 27-year-old man, who has since been charged with driving whilst disqualified, police pursuit and possesion of a prohibited drug.

He is expected to appear before Grafton Local Court at a later date.

Insp Gorman reminded people that during big events on the Grafton calendar, such as Ramornie and Grafton Cup Day, there were extra police patrols.

"At all times of the year, particularly at this time of year, police are randomly checking vehicles in regards to random breath tests and will take all actions to stop offenders and put them before the court," he said.