Car crashes into tree on Clarence Way
ONE person has been injured in a single-vehicle collision on the Clarence Way this afternoon when their vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
The collision occurred on the Clarence Way, about 3km west the Summerland Way.
Reports from the scene indicate the car left the road and hit a tree, before ending up on its side.
A male and a female were involved in the collision, with the male occupant complaining of back pain and transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.