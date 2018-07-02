Car crashes into tree on Clarence Way

One person has been injured in a single vehicle crash on the Clarence Way.

Tim Howard

ONE person has been injured in a single-vehicle collision on the Clarence Way this afternoon when their vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The collision occurred on the Clarence Way, about 3km west the Summerland Way.

Reports from the scene indicate the car left the road and hit a tree, before ending up on its side.

A male and a female were involved in the collision, with the male occupant complaining of back pain and transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.