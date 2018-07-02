Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One person has been injured in a single vehicle crash on the Clarence Way.
One person has been injured in a single vehicle crash on the Clarence Way. Tim Howard
Breaking

Car crashes into tree on Clarence Way

Jarrard Potter
Tim Howard
by and
2nd Jul 2018 1:59 PM

ONE person has been injured in a single-vehicle collision on the Clarence Way this afternoon when their vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The collision occurred on the Clarence Way, about 3km west the Summerland Way.

Reports from the scene indicate the car left the road and hit a tree, before ending up on its side.

A male and a female were involved in the collision, with the male occupant complaining of back pain and transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Related Items

emergency services single vehicle crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    FREE RATES: How you can skip your bill this year

    FREE RATES: How you can skip your bill this year

    Council News Get your rates paid, and save council money in the process

    • 2nd Jul 2018 2:24 PM
    Calling all sporting groups

    Calling all sporting groups

    Sport Applications now open for up to $20k funding boost

    Seal pup one-eye for Clarence Valley beach

    premium_icon Seal pup one-eye for Clarence Valley beach

    News Visitor pops in for a fish meal

    • 2nd Jul 2018 2:51 PM
    Taste the magic of Clarence Valley food

    Taste the magic of Clarence Valley food

    News Chance to meet a local farmer and taste-test the produce

    • 2nd Jul 2018 2:00 PM

    Local Partners