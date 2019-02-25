Car, credit cards stolen in brazen home theft

Police say two people entered the Caboolture home through an unlocked front screen door and once inside, have grabbed a bag and car keys before fleeing to the Sunshine Coast.

THIEVES stole a car, treated themselves to a shopping spree on stolen credit cards and checked into a luxurious Maroochydore hotel before police busted them red-handed.

Police were called to a home at King St, Caboolture on Friday where residents were broken into and had multiple items stolen, including their car.

Investigations indicated two people entered the home through an unlocked front screen door and once inside, have grabbed a bag and car keys before fleeing.

The thieves started the 2005 Hyundai sedan parked in an open area and took off towards the Sunshine Coast.

The offenders managed to rack up a considerable credit card bill and the card holders were advised by their banks when one of the cards was used to check into a hotel at Beach Rd, Maroochydore.

Police searched the room on Saturday night and found stolen property including ID cards, credit cards, papers and wallets.

Officers also found new clothes with tags and cheap jewellery in the bedroom and lounge area, believed to be bought on the stolen cards.

The stolen car was located broken down at Roys Rd.

Police reinforced the importance of locking up residences at night to avoid crime saying it was another example of the dangers that could happen through "one careless event".

A 41-year-old Morayfield man will front Maroochydore Magistrates Court today charged with multiple offences including burglary and fraud.

A 28-year-old woman will appear on March 20 charged with similar offences.