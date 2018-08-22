Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called to an incident where a car and cow collided on the Bruxner Highway overnight.
Emergency services were called to an incident where a car and cow collided on the Bruxner Highway overnight. Fire and Rescue Lismore
News

Car damaged after crashing into cow on highway

22nd Aug 2018 10:00 AM

A CAR was damaged after it collided with a cow on the Bruxner Highway overnight.

Lismore's Fire and Rescue crew said they were returning from another job in Casino when they came across the collision at South Gundurimba.

The black cow had wandered onto the highway before being struck by a car.

"The Lismore Fire and Rescue truck was right behind the news crew and activated our flashing lights to warn other drivers of the danger," they said.

"The crew managed to coax the cow off the road and clean up a small oil spill from the car.

"While waiting for Richmond Police District the cow managed to make its way safely back into the paddock."

A crew from the Rural Fire Service also arrived at the scene to await police and attempt to locate the cow's owner.

northern rivers crash northern rivers traffic
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Chiller for Lower Clarence ice dealer

    premium_icon Chiller for Lower Clarence ice dealer

    Crime Latest Clarence Valley drug dealer out of business thanks to police efforts

    Drought-hit farmers to receive ‘substantial’ rain

    Drought-hit farmers to receive ‘substantial’ rain

    Weather Drought-ravaged towns to receive long-awaited drink this weekend.

    Split decision as Yamba gets answer on intersection upgrade

    premium_icon Split decision as Yamba gets answer on intersection upgrade

    Council News Council gives Yamba a decision on Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr

    Coalition has lost focus on governing says Page challenger

    premium_icon Coalition has lost focus on governing says Page challenger

    Politics Labor waits in wings as Turnbull clings to power

    Local Partners