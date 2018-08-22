Car damaged after crashing into cow on highway

Emergency services were called to an incident where a car and cow collided on the Bruxner Highway overnight.

A CAR was damaged after it collided with a cow on the Bruxner Highway overnight.

Lismore's Fire and Rescue crew said they were returning from another job in Casino when they came across the collision at South Gundurimba.

The black cow had wandered onto the highway before being struck by a car.

"The Lismore Fire and Rescue truck was right behind the news crew and activated our flashing lights to warn other drivers of the danger," they said.

"The crew managed to coax the cow off the road and clean up a small oil spill from the car.

"While waiting for Richmond Police District the cow managed to make its way safely back into the paddock."

A crew from the Rural Fire Service also arrived at the scene to await police and attempt to locate the cow's owner.