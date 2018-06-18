Car dealer accountant facing $3.3m lawsuit

Sandra Balfour is accused of stealing $3.3 million from her employer. Picture: Supplied

A SUBURBAN accountant allegedly stole nearly $3.3 million from one of Queensland biggest car dealers to fund a multimillion-dollar property portfolio.

Wakerley accountant and mother Sandra Balfour is facing a civil suit in which her former employer claims she siphoned "at least $3,261,685" from her employer over eight years.

Barrister for her employer, AP Motors (No 2) Pty Ltd, David de Jersey told the court that there was a "strong inferential case" that Mrs Balfour and her family purchased five homes with the allegedly stolen cash.

The court heard that while Mrs Balfour worked for AP Motors she and her husband Stewart Alexander Balfour, 68 (pictured), purchased their four-bedroom home in Wakerley and two three-bedroom homes in Caboolture.

He also said their 22-year-old son Michael David Balfour bought a four-bedroom home in Inala, and a townhouse in Tingalpa.

The Wakerley home is estimated to be worth $850,000 and the two Caboolture homes are worth an estimated $500,000.

Between July 2010 and January 2018, Mrs Balfour allegedly made nearly 900 transfers into a bank account she held jointly with her husband, disguised as GST and "notional tax credit" entries, according to a civil claim filed in the Supreme Court.

Mr de Jersey told the court that AP Motors has a "strong prima facie case against" Mrs Balfour for theft as an employee, and is also pursuing her husband and son, claiming they received money she stole.

The Balfour family had their $120,000 share portfolio, bank accounts, $70,000 worth of cars and residential properties frozen by the Supreme Court on May 22, and this order was extended on June 4 to run until June 21.

The family must declare their net worth, listing the value and location of their assets to the court by June 20, with the case due to return to court the following day.

Mrs Balfour was employed by AP Motors, which traded as Brisbane Motor Auctions and car retailer Platinum Vehicle Sales from October 1993 to August 2017, the court heard.

She was a dealership accountant, responsible for oversight and management of the finances from 2010 until she was made redundant in August 2017.

Mr de Jersey told the court that police were "investigating and will be seeking to question" Mrs Balfour.