A burning car is causing traffic chaos on the Bruce Highway heading south at Bribie Island.
Car engulfed in flames on Bruce Hwy sparks delays

Matty Holdsworth
7th Nov 2018 3:39 PM

VIDEO footage has emerged of a car completely engulfed in flames on the Bruce Highway, south of the Sunshine Coast.

The vehicle is located in the southbound lanes of the highway at Caboolture, just before the Bribie Island Road off-ramp.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had three crews attend the scene at 1.25pm.

 

A QFES spokeswoman said the vehicle was "well-involved" but confined to the engine bay.

It was extinguished by 1.30pm.

Queensland Police Service are on scene and a spokeswoman said the vehicle looked to have "fallen off a tow truck".

She said the highway was moving, but "slow".

Rebecca Arici drove past the vehicle and posted the video on social media.

