Emergency services have responded to a car fire on the Pacific Highway.
Breaking

Car fire blocks Pacific Highway traffic

Jarrard Potter
by
15th Aug 2019 6:04 PM

MOTORISTS on the Pacific Highway heading north towards Grafton can expect delays this evening with emergency services responding to a car fire.

At about 5.43pm emergency services responded to reports of the car fire, which has affected northbound traffic on the highway at Glenugie near Franklins Rd.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to reduce their speed, exercise caution and expect delays.

