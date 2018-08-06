Your favourite movie car might be a fraud

The 'Ferrari' from Ferris Bueller's Day Off is up for auction.

Ferrari, Ferrari, Ferrari. Anyone, anyone, anyone?

If you have ever wanted to replicate Ferris' Ferrari joy ride you are in luck.

One of the actual cars used in the delightful 1986 romp Ferris Bueller's Day Off is up for auction on August 25 in California.

Except there is one catch.

While the car might wear a Ferrari badge it is in fact a replica built by a California company, Modena Design, specifically for the movie.

Built to look like a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California the replica 1985 Modena GT Spyder California was one of three vehicles purpose built for the stunts, hero shots and eventual destruction scenes during the movie.

Faux Ferrari: The cars used in the film were replicas.

The faux Ferrari is expected sell for somewhere in the range of $250,000 and $300,000, according to Mecum Auctions.

A recent auction price for a genuine Ferrari 250 GT California might shed some light on why replicas were used for the film.

Last year an original 250 GT California sold for $20m at auction in California - which makes the replica look almost reasonably priced. Only 56 examples of the short-wheel base California were ever built.

Black beauty: 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California.

The man behind the show cars has restored the vehicle - with chassis number 0003 - over a nine month period.

Power comes from a Ford 5.0-litre V8 and the interior is kitted out in tan upholstery and features a wooden steering wheel.

Modena Design was only given four weeks to build the movie cars, with the end result delivering a fibreglass shell riding on top of steel tube frame and chassis designed and built by Bob Webb who has worked for various motorsport teams.

High price: The auction house is expecting a price in excess of $250,000.

However, this is not the first time that a replica has been used in place of more expensive nameplates.

On the classic '80s TV series, Miami Vice, Don Johnson's character drives a replica 1972 Ferrari Daytona Spyder - that was until Ferrari filed a lawsuit to stop the creation of replicas. However, in return Ferrari donated two Testarossa for use on the show.