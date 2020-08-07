Car mounts footpath in busy Grafton CBD spot

A car that rolled across Prince Street and mounted the footpath in front of Hanks Kitchen.

A car that rolled across Prince Street and mounted the footpath in front of Hanks Kitchen.

A CAR has mounted the footpath in the Grafton CBD after rolling across one of its busiest streets.

Witnesses said the small car was parked in the centre-section of Prince Street when at around 1.15pm it began to roll across Prince Street, mounting the kerb and stopping short of Hanks Kitchen.

No one was believed to be in the car at the time, and no one was injured.

Owner of Toast Espresso Judy Hackett said they had seen quite a few instances over the years of cars without their brakes on roll across the street and come towards their shop.

A car that rolled across Prince Street is taken away.

“It happens when the brakes don’t go on properly, and it rolls very slowly over,” she said.

Ms Hackett said they had installed bollards and other items around their shop entrance to prevent the cars from coming inside.

“We had an instance where one came up and people were able to stop it with their hands,” she said.

“And that’s why we’ve got the bollards to make it safe.”

The car was taken away on the back of a truck shortly after.