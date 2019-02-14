Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Crash near Clifford Gardens
News

Car overturns in collision outside city shopping centre

Tara Miko
by
14th Feb 2019 11:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a car overturned in a collision outside a shopping centre in Toowoomba this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Anzac Ave and James St outside Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre about 9.30am with reports a car and a truck had collided.

The smaller car had overturned in the collision, resting on its roof when crews arrived on scene.

A vehicle was flipped on its roof in a collision outside Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre in Toowoomba.
A vehicle was flipped on its roof in a collision outside Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre in Toowoomba. Neville Madsen

The Queensland Ambulance Service including a critical care paramedic assessed three people at the scene, with one person reporting no injuries.

Two others, a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries and were transported to Toowoomba Hospital.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews worked with tow truck operators to right the smaller black vehicle and contain a fuel spill.

clifford gardens shopping centre queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba toowoomba traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Marriage proposal stalled by phantom seasickness

    premium_icon Marriage proposal stalled by phantom seasickness

    People and Places Marriage proposal is temporarily stymied by a bout of phantom sea sickness on board a cruise

    Reflections on a Clarence Valley dance floor

    premium_icon Reflections on a Clarence Valley dance floor

    Music 11 of the most memorable nights out

    Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    premium_icon Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    Breaking She allegedly left a fire unattended before it spread into bushland

    Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    premium_icon Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    Council News The $1.4 million project has received backlash from some residents