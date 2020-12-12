Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Car ploughs into protesters in New York City
Car ploughs into protesters in New York City
News

Car ploughs into protesters in NYC

12th Dec 2020 9:40 AM

A car has crashed into a crowd of protesters in New York City.

Footage from the scene, filmed by a bystander known as Ben C, shows the Manhattan East Side intersection swarming with police and stretchers being wheeled in.

CBS New York reports six people were injured and have been taken to local hospitals.

Witness Dina Regine filmed one person being arrested at the scene after the collision.

 

 

 

The New York City Police Department asked people to avoid the area "due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians" just after 4pm on Friday.

 

 

 

The protest was being held in solidarity with those on a hunger strike at an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Originally published as Car ploughs into protesters in NYC

More Stories

america crash editors picks nyc pedestrians protesters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark attack that turned into a lifelong obsession

        Premium Content Shark attack that turned into a lifelong obsession

        News There have been 295 shark attack fatalities in recorded Australian history and researcher Bob Myatt knows where every one of them happened and why.

        Interactive map: Every NSW shark attack in recorded history

        Premium Content Interactive map: Every NSW shark attack in recorded history

        News NSW shark attack map: Every significant incident in history plotted

        ‘Serious escalation’ as father, son assaulted with iron bar

        Premium Content ‘Serious escalation’ as father, son assaulted with iron bar

        Crime TWO men working at a Northern Rivers caravan park were injured during the dispute.

        Bite Club: It’s exclusive but you don’t want to join

        Premium Content Bite Club: It’s exclusive but you don’t want to join

        News Welcome to Bite Club: Shark attack victims tell their horrific tales